Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the late cleric would be highly missed by his followers, admirers and the Christian faithful in the state.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

This is contained in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

Makinde expressed his condolences to the leadership of the CAC Worldwide, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State branch and the immediate family of the deceased.

He described the late prophet, popularly called Baba Olowere, as a worthy father of faith “and one of God’s generals, who have given their all to ensure the continued prosperity of Oyo State through their prayers and other contributions”.

The governor said that the late cleric would be highly missed by his followers, admirers and the Christian faithful in the state.

He said: “I received the news of the death of Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, with shock.

“Baba lived his life serving God and humanity. He was a God’s General who sought the good of Oyo State and Nigeria and contributed his quota to making it happen.

“We have lost a worthy father of faith in Oyo State.

“I condole with the CAC Worldwide, the Oyo State CAN, the members of CAC Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija and the entire people of the state.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

