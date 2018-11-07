Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Prince Charles arrives Lagos

Prince Charles arrives Lagos

He was received by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Idiat Adebule, officials of the United Kingdom Consulate and security chiefs.

  • Published:
play Prince Charles arrives Lagos

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, on Wednesday arrived Lagos for an official visit to the state amid tight security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Charles and his entourage arrived aboard a B737 aircraft with registration number CS-TFY, which landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at 12.08pm.

He was received by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Idiat Adebule, officials of the United Kingdom Consulate and security chiefs.

The prince’s visit to Lagos is in continuation of his three-day business and cultural tour of Nigeria and also to mark the 75th Anniversary of the British Council in Nigeria.

He is scheduled to attend a display by the Nigerian Navy at Victoria Island and also meet with the business community in Lagos before returning to Abuja.

Charles had arrived Nigeria on Tuesday alongside his wife, Camilla and were received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The prince, who last came to Nigeria in 2006, also met with traditional rulers as part of efforts to build peace in the Middle Belt and other parts of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet
3 Oil workers say they are yet to make up their minds on NLC strikebullet

Related Articles

PDP asks Prince Charles to warn Buhari against rigging 2019 election
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive Nigeria
Buhari receives Prince Charles, Camilla in Abuja
Politics Here are some of the things Prince Charles and his wife Princess Camilla will be doing in Nigeria
Benin monarch in Abuja ahead of Prince Charles visit
Lifestyle Here are the chances Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will have red hair
Prince Charles to address herdsmen attacks during visit to Nigeria
Strategy For the love of goods, an ambitious Alibaba plans to double down on Singles' Day this year
Lifestyle Prince Charles finally admits to Britain's role in slavery
Meet the Nigerian monarchs that gave Prince Charles a Royal welcome

Local

The Nigerian Senate after close of plenary.
APC diverting SIP funds for Buhari’s re-election, says PDP Senator
Kaduna court denies El-Zakzaky bail in murder case
Kaduna court denies El-Zakzaky bail in murder case
DSS interrogates Oshiomhole over APC primaries
DSS interrogates Oshiomhole over APC primaries, pressures him to resign
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Buhari lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget
Buhari yet to endorse 30,000 minimum wage - Presidency
X
Advertisement