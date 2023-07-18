Presidents of Benin, Niger, Guinea-Bissau visit Tinubu

The African leaders, President Patrice Talon of Benin, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger and Umaro Embaló of Guinea-Bissau arrived at the Aso Rock Villa, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Shortly after receiving his guests at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu led them into a private session at his office, The Punch reports. ⁣

The African leaders came to Nigeria barely nine days after President Tinubu became the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Although the agenda of the meeting is not yet public, it is expected that the presidents would discuss security and economic development in the sub-region.

It would be recalled that after emerging as ECOWAS Chair, President Tinubu pledge to run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

The President also maintained that the threat to peace in the sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and the emerging pattern of military takeover that now demand urgent and concerted actions.