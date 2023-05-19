Presidential inauguration: NSA assures of adequate security

Monguno gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at a World Press Conference, organised to mark commencement of activities for the May 29 presidential inauguration.

The NSA, who heads the Security, Facilities and Intelligence Committee of the Presidential Transition Council(PTC), said necessary measures had been put in place to provide all-round security.

He said security would be beefed up at the Eagle Square, venue of the May 29 presidential inauguration and its environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monguno also said there would be tight security in and around hotels to ensure safety of guests coming into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from within and outside Nigeria.

According to him, membership of the committee, which is drawn from various security agencies have been collaborating to ensure a seamless transition.

“It is perhaps the most critical of all the committees by virtue of the nature of its own task.

“That is why membership of the committee comprises of representatives or heads of agencies at the highest level.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the SSS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Governor of Kebbi State, who sits in as representative of the incoming government,”he said.

Monguno further said, “Our main function and primary concern is provision of both overt and covert security cover for all the venues where the programmes will take place.

“As well as hotels in which invited guests and dignitaries will be staying for the period up to the inauguration and immediately after.”

On restriction of movement, Monguno said there would be restriction of movement at a certain range around Eagle Square.

He also said there would be traffic diversion and provision of alternative routes for motorists and pedestrians.

ADVERTISEMENT

While assuring Nigerians of a peaceful inauguration, he urged them to steer clear of anything that would threaten the peace of the nation.

“The committee has concluded arrangement for accreditation and issuance of tags, passes and identity documents for all security agents.

“If you have no business with security you need not be near the vicinity of the programme especially on the inauguration day.

“We do not envisage anything that will be negative on that day, so, I urge everybody to be calm.

“The people who use the social media, please understand this till our visitors, especially those who come from other countries disperse,”he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that sub-committees like Transportation Sub-Committee,

Venue, Parade and Swearing-in Sub-Committee, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee also assured of adequate preparation.