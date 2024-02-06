The eagle has landed — Tinubu back in Nigeria after 2 weeks break in France
Top government officials welcomed President Tinubu back on Tuesday night.
The President arrived Abuja aboard the presidential flight at about 9 pm on Tuesday.
He was received by top government officials led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
The president left Abuja on January 24 for his first break since assumption of office on May 29, 2023.
