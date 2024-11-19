ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu promotes 3 Special Advisers to Government Spokespersons

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu stated that this approach will ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions and engagements.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

Sunday Dare, hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, is now Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

This is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy.

“Daniel Bwala, announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency,” said the President.

He said that all three Special Advisers would collectively serve as spokespersons for the government. He said this approach would ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions and engagements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu promotes 3 Special Advisers to Government Spokespersons

President Tinubu promotes 3 Special Advisers to Government Spokespersons

Election is not war - Bayelsa Commissioner of Police tells politicians, supporters

Election is not war - Bayelsa Commissioner of Police tells politicians, supporters

Wike approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for FCTA staff

Wike approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for FCTA staff

DSS arrests Ogun PDP ex-guber candidate Ladi Adebutu

DSS arrests Ogun PDP ex-guber candidate Ladi Adebutu

You can’t fight corruption with dirty hands – Olukoyede sacks 2 staff for fraud

You can’t fight corruption with dirty hands – Olukoyede sacks 2 staff for fraud

33-year-old man arrested for stealing electronic road sign in Oshodi, Lagos

33-year-old man arrested for stealing electronic road sign in Oshodi, Lagos

Yahoo girl on the altar': Reno Omokri slammed over remarks on Pst Becky Enenche

"Yahoo girl on the altar': Reno Omokri slammed over remarks on Pst Becky Enenche

MC Oluomo’s woes deepen as Southwest NURTW decides on his membership status

MC Oluomo’s woes deepen as Southwest NURTW decides on his membership status

Fuel importation crisis sparks outrage over NNPCL's refinery claims

Fuel importation crisis sparks outrage over NNPCL's refinery claims

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian students writing an examination (image used for illustrative purpose) [Leadership]

Here's why 40% of Nigerian students won't advance to Universities

Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI)

Tinubu reappoints Duna as NBRRI Director-General for another 4 years

Sachet water prices is notably higher than in neighbouring states like Adamawa and Gombe, where the commodity is still sold for as low as ₦20 or two for ₦50. [Getty Images]

Taraba residents demand action as sachet water prices soar to ₦50

Willie Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra State is in court over alleged financial fraud. [Punch]

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate