President Tinubu promotes 3 Special Advisers to Government Spokespersons

Sunday Dare, hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, is now Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

This is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy.

“Daniel Bwala, announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency,” said the President.