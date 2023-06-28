ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has joined other Nigerian Muslims to perform the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks Praying Ground in Lagos.

President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground
President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground

Recommended articles

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Suleiman Abu-Nolah, said that the festivity promotes the culture of sacrifice, unity and tolerance among the Muslim faithful.

The religion does not permit the practice of selfishness, intolerance or sectionalism.

“We should use the occasion to reflect on the various challenges facing the country and use it to rectify whatever is our challenge through prayer to God Almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Imam prayed for the continued peace, progress and stability of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to imbibe the values of Prophet Ibrahim. Mr Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the wellbeing of the country.

We must sacrifice for the nation because praying and loving is part of our duty as citizens because it is what will make the nation great,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, in his speech, said that the president would continue to give hope to Nigerians by continuing to implement people-oriented policies. He said that the president would need the prayers of Nigerians to continue the various initiatives towards turning the country into the dream of our founding fathers.

As the president returns Abuja, he will need your prayers and as he moves to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, he will also need your prayers.

“The weight of the task is daunting but with the prayers and support of all Nigerians, the president will surely surmount them,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Be patient with Tinubu' - Jimoh Ibrahim charges Nigerians

'Be patient with Tinubu' - Jimoh Ibrahim charges Nigerians

PDP group rejects Tambuwal as Senate minority leader

PDP group rejects Tambuwal as Senate minority leader

Chief Imam leads Eid prayers as President Tinubu emphasises national harmony

Chief Imam leads Eid prayers as President Tinubu emphasises national harmony

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

We must all make sacrifices for Nigeria’s progress - Tinubu

We must all make sacrifices for Nigeria’s progress - Tinubu

President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground

President Tinubu prays at Dodan Barracks Praying Ground

Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Akpabio urges support for Tinubu's government

Peace Commission orders immediate, indefinite suspension of Anambra palace secretary

Peace Commission orders immediate, indefinite suspension of Anambra palace secretary

Muslim journalists urged to not worry about the hike in prices of commodities

Muslim journalists urged to not worry about the hike in prices of commodities

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu