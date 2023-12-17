President Tinubu mourns Emir of Kuwait
The President commiserated with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourned the painful loss.
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.
Applauding the achievements of the late Emir in such a short time, Tinubu described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace, and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.
The President commiserated with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourned the painful loss while praying to Almighty Allah to show the Emir mercy and grant him a place in Al Jannah Firdaus.
