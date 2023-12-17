ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu mourns Emir of Kuwait

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President commiserated with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourned the painful loss.

Late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah [CNN]
Late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah [CNN]

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

Applauding the achievements of the late Emir in such a short time, Tinubu described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace, and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.

The President commiserated with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourned the painful loss while praying to Almighty Allah to show the Emir mercy and grant him a place in Al Jannah Firdaus.

