ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

Ima Elijah

Tunji-Ojo highlighted the urgency of the president's mandate, noting the vital role that secure borders play in ensuring a safe and stable nation.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Mynigeria]
Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Mynigeria]

Recommended articles

The directive, disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2023.

Minister Tunji-Ojo highlighted the urgency of the president's mandate, noting the vital role that secure borders play in ensuring a safe and stable nation.

"A secured border is a safe nation. We have understood that now, and there is no going back on that. The president is hell-bent on that; he has given us marching orders as the Ministry of Interior to secure these borders. 'I want these borders secured,'" he stated unequivocally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the evolution of technology since 2003, Minister Tunji-Ojo stressed the necessity of incorporating advanced technological solutions into border security efforts.

"So, the role of technology as a solution or to enhance delivery cannot be undermined in whatever we say. Technology is crucial in this era," he affirmed.

The minister spoke on the multifaceted approach being considered, revealing a focus on human intelligence as a key component in the overall strategy.

"We look at the human intelligence aspect, which is very key because you can only protect people as much as they want to be protected. That is just the truth," he explained, drawing parallels to global incidents in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.

Minister Tunji-Ojo stated the importance of public support and cooperation, stating that without adequate human intelligence, addressing insecurity challenges could become significantly more challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister opted not to disclose specific details about the technological measures being explored, maintaining an element of operational confidentiality.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Appeal court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

FG to develop legal procedures for prosecution of Gender-based violence in schools - Fagbemi

FG to develop legal procedures for prosecution of Gender-based violence in schools - Fagbemi

President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

FG assures foreign mining investors of low production cost to boost profitability

FG assures foreign mining investors of low production cost to boost profitability

Cross River to construct 4,000 capacity park for articulated vehicles

Cross River to construct 4,000 capacity park for articulated vehicles

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Gov Radda approves ₦1.3bn for payment of exam fees for indigenous students

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Aiyedatiwa remains deputy gov as Ondo Assembly prefers Akeredolu to rule from sickbed

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills