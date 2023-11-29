President Tinubu issues directive to secure Nigeria's borders

The directive, disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday evening, November 28, 2023.

Minister Tunji-Ojo highlighted the urgency of the president's mandate, noting the vital role that secure borders play in ensuring a safe and stable nation.

"A secured border is a safe nation. We have understood that now, and there is no going back on that. The president is hell-bent on that; he has given us marching orders as the Ministry of Interior to secure these borders. 'I want these borders secured,'" he stated unequivocally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the evolution of technology since 2003, Minister Tunji-Ojo stressed the necessity of incorporating advanced technological solutions into border security efforts.

"So, the role of technology as a solution or to enhance delivery cannot be undermined in whatever we say. Technology is crucial in this era," he affirmed.

The minister spoke on the multifaceted approach being considered, revealing a focus on human intelligence as a key component in the overall strategy.

"We look at the human intelligence aspect, which is very key because you can only protect people as much as they want to be protected. That is just the truth," he explained, drawing parallels to global incidents in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.

Minister Tunji-Ojo stated the importance of public support and cooperation, stating that without adequate human intelligence, addressing insecurity challenges could become significantly more challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT