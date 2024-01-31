President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

She said this when she paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger in Minna, saying the programme had increased school enrolment of pupils across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aide was received by Mr Yakubu Garba, Deputy Governor of the state, on behalf of the governor.

She added that the visit was also to familiarise with Niger Government and discuss the welfare of Almajiris and internally displaced persons’ children who were out of school.

Responding, the governor described school feeding as a vital programme to the state, adding that his administration was passionate to ensure that the programme was sustained.

He said implementation of the program since its inception in the state had been successful.