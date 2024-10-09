President Tinubu congratulates Shinkafi-Bagudu on becoming UICC president

Tinubu underscored the historic significance of Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election on October 8 as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation.

He noted the election attested to her competence and character and affirmed the enormous talents in Nigeria, Bayou Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Tinubu described Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global health leadership. He recalled her invaluable services to Kebbi state and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful.

He lauded her stewardship as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

Shinkafi-Bagudu is a renowned paediatrician with a distinguished career in public health and former First Lady of Kebbi State, who founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation. She is also a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and Vice Chair of Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Through the Federal Ministry of Health and international partnerships, Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 12 million girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer.

The administration has allocated ₦37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative. This initiative will facilitate the establishment of six cancer centres across the country within two years, located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos, and Lagos.