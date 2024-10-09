ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu congratulates Shinkafi-Bagudu on becoming UICC president

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president noted that the election attested to her competence & character and affirmed the enormous talents in Nigeria.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)
Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)

Recommended articles

Tinubu underscored the historic significance of Shinkafi-Bagudu’s election on October 8 as the first African and the fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation.

He noted the election attested to her competence and character and affirmed the enormous talents in Nigeria, Bayou Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

Tinubu described Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ascension in the organisation as a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global health leadership. He recalled her invaluable services to Kebbi state and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded her stewardship as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

Shinkafi-Bagudu is a renowned paediatrician with a distinguished career in public health and former First Lady of Kebbi State, who founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation. She is also a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and Vice Chair of Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Through the Federal Ministry of Health and international partnerships, Nigeria has successfully vaccinated 12 million girls against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a leading cause of cervical cancer.

The administration has allocated ₦37.4 billion to the Federal Ministry of Health’s Oncology Initiative. This initiative will facilitate the establishment of six cancer centres across the country within two years, located in teaching hospitals in Benin, Zaria, Katsina, Enugu, Jos, and Lagos.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu’s ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health. The Geneva-based UICC was founded in 1933 and has more than 1100 member organisations in over 170 countries and territories.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu congratulates Shinkafi-Bagudu on becoming UICC president

President Tinubu congratulates Shinkafi-Bagudu on becoming UICC president

You're no longer allowed to use national anthem without permission from FG

You're no longer allowed to use national anthem without permission from FG

Heavy security presence in Jos as Plateau holds local government elections

Heavy security presence in Jos as Plateau holds local government elections

INEC denies blocking election material inspection in Edo, sets BVAS review date

INEC denies blocking election material inspection in Edo, sets BVAS review date

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

Matawalle leads onslaught as FG vows to eradicate bandits, terrorists in Northwest

Matawalle leads onslaught as FG vows to eradicate bandits, terrorists in Northwest

FULL LIST: UNILAG, UI lose top ranking in 2024 best Nigerian university

FULL LIST: UNILAG, UI lose top ranking in 2024 best Nigerian university

Tension in Imo as military clashes with gunmen, many feared dead

Tension in Imo as military clashes with gunmen, many feared dead

Rivers crisis: Wike accuses Fubara of Anti-party activities

Rivers crisis: Wike accuses Fubara of Anti-party activities

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

SP Grace Iringe-Koko

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation