ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu celebrates Senate President Akpabio at 61

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu described Akpabio as a political leader whose antecedents and achievements continued to attract recognition at home and abroad.

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]
Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja. He described Akpabio as a political leader whose antecedents and achievements continued to attract recognition at home and abroad.

Tinubu affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45 after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

He appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said Akpabio’s achievements was most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.

As the Senate President turns 61 on Saturday, Tinubu wished the Chairman of the National Assembly, whose service to the nation continued to inspire patriotism, many happy returns. The president prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless Sen. Akpabio and his family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu will restore peaceful co-existence in Plateau – Shettima

Tinubu will restore peaceful co-existence in Plateau – Shettima

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

President Tinubu celebrates Senate President Akpabio at 61

President Tinubu celebrates Senate President Akpabio at 61

Sanwo-Olu advocates ₦7 trillion budget for 2024 to address infrastructural needs

Sanwo-Olu advocates ₦7 trillion budget for 2024 to address infrastructural needs

Akinwumi Adesina urges African leaders to tackle brain drain

Akinwumi Adesina urges African leaders to tackle brain drain

Court awards ₦50 million damages against Seyi Makinde, for unpaid debt

Court awards ₦50 million damages against Seyi Makinde, for unpaid debt

Ministry of Power to collaborate with states to enhance power supply

Ministry of Power to collaborate with states to enhance power supply

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

IGP urged to immediately arrest Kwankwaso over alleged plot to destabilise nation

IGP urged to immediately arrest Kwankwaso over alleged plot to destabilise nation

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

Power grid [Unsplash]

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company announces 5-day power outage

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju. [Twitter:@NTANewsNow]

Nigeria Immigration Service, CG orders investigation into allegations of passport racketeering

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Governor Mbah solicits continuous support for families of fallen heroes