President Tinubu celebrates Senate President Akpabio at 61

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja. He described Akpabio as a political leader whose antecedents and achievements continued to attract recognition at home and abroad.

Tinubu affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45 after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

He appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices.

The president said Akpabio’s achievements was most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.