President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

Ima Elijah

Buhari and Security Chiefs
The meeting, which is holding at the Council Chambers, State House was convened following contemporary security threats in the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Among those sighted at the meeting includes the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also in attendance are the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd).

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao; and the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo, are also in attendance.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

In recent times, there had been heightened security threats from terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province ISWAP, who have boasted of abducting the President and the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

The presidency had also reacted to such threats, describing them as laughable.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

