President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu noted that as much as he could, Diya played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in the country's life in the aftermath of June 12, 1993 election.

Presidential-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Presidential-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu while expressing his sadness over the passing of the retired General in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, praised his contributions to national development and the military institution.

Tinubu, who is currently on vacation in London and would be in Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) before returning back to the country, said the news of Diya’s death came to him as a shock.

“I send my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his immediate family, especially his wives and children.

“Gen. Diya lived a remarkable life of a soldier and he made his mark in the military where he served our country diligently as Military Governor of Ogun and in the various military positions he held.

“He rose to the enviable position of Chief of General Staff and second in command to the Head of State, he served meritoriously,” Tinubu said.

He noted that as much as he could, Diya played a stabilising role during one of the most turbulent periods in the country’s life in the aftermath of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The President-elect said the deceased would be remembered for his patriotism and service to the nation.

He condoled with Gov. Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun, Diya’s home state and prayed Almighty Allah to comfort his family and those he left behind and to grant his soul eternal rest.

According to Diya’s son, Sinmi, his father passed on early on Sunday morning at the age of 79.

The former Nigeria number two citizen, served as Military Governor of Ogun where he hailed from between January 1984 to August 1985.

He held several military positions before becoming Chief of General Staff in 1993 as second in command to late Military Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha.

He became General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigeria Army in 1985; he was Commandant, National War College (1991–1993) before he was appointed as Chief of Defence Staff.

President-elect Tinubu mourns Diya

