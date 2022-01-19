RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari to embark on 2-day working visit to Kaduna

The people of Kaduna State are set to receive President Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected in the state Thursday on a two-day working visit, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [Presidency]

A statement issued by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, indicated that the president would visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, to inaugurate road projects and other facilities executed by the state government.

A list of the projects made available to NAN indicated the key projects to include the re-modeled Murtala Muhammed Square, Infectious Disease Hospital, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd, all in Kaduna, as well as the Sabon Gari market in Zaria.

The list also included 19 road projects in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns, most prominent of them, being the Kawo flyover, which has three grand rotaries and access roads.

