Buhari gave the assurance in a lecture during his campaign rally in Dutse the Jigawa capital on Saturday.

He stated that when he assumed power in 2015, the focus of his administration was the fight against corruption, improving the economy and insecurity which ravaged the North East geo- political zone of the country.

He stated that it went to the extent that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over many local government areas of Borno state.

I am happy that my administration was able to retrieve back the local government from the insurgents.

We will not also relent in our resolve to improve the economy and the fight against corruption. Buhari said.

Earlier in a speech, the Chairman, All Progressives People Congress (APC) Jigawa, Alhaji Ado Sani, said that the people of Jigawa will turn out en masse to re-elect President Buhari in view of his good administration.

Sani said that the people of the state are happy with the way and manner the APC administration under President Buhari is moving, and therefore deserves another four years to put the country in good shape.

Also in his address, Jigawa Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, said that the people of the state have a lot of dividends of democracy under Buhari administration.

Badaru said people of the state thanked the President for the resumption of work on Shuwarin-Kwanar Huguma Highways abandoned by the previous administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor said that the people are also happy for the employment of their youth through the N-Power Programme, primary school pupils feeding programme and the award of contract for Gagarawa electricity project.

Mr Adam Oshiomole, National Chairman of APC expressed optimism that they would bury PDP completely in the 2019 general election and therefore urged the electorates to turn out en masse and vote for APC.

During the rally, some stalwarts of PDP including the first civilian Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Ali Saad-Birnin Kudu, defected to the APC.

Saad-Birnin Kudu, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they joined the APC to support Buharis efforts in addressing the ills in the country.