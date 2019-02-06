Buhari stated this while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Nasarawa state in continuation of the party's presidential campaign rally.

He said that the administration had performed creditably well in its development strides in the last three and a half years.

According to the President, the administration has delivered on its three-pronged campaign promises of fighting corruption, revitalising the economy and tackling insecurity.

He disclosed that the APC-led government had succeeded in terms of security as the Boko Haram insurgents have been degraded and have resorted to attacking soft targets because of pressures from the armed forces.

Buhari noted that Nigerians in the North Eastern part of the country would appreciate the administrations effort on security more as most of those displaced for so long had returned to their homes.

On agriculture, the president said that Nigerians have witnessed bumper harvest in recent times as a result of governments attention to the sector through the provision of fertiliser and other farm inputs.

He also maintained that the administration was on course to winning the fight against corruption, adding that all the looted funds would be recovered and used for the development of the country.

He therefore urged the people to vote for him and all APC candidates in order to consolidate on the gains so far recorded.

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state lauded Buhari for restoring the hope of the common man through effective governance since assumption of office in 2015.

Al-Makura highlighted the landmark achievements of the President in Nasarawa state ranging from power, roads and other infrastructures.

He assured the President and APC of the total support of the people of Nasarawa state during the forthcoming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari officially presented the party flag to Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, the APC governorship candidate in the state.