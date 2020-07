The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting is unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that Jonathan would update Buhari on his recent international assignment in Mali.

Jonathan headed the mediation team of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s lingering political crisis.

NAN also reports that Jonathan may use the opportunity to condole with the president over the death of his friend, Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.