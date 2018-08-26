President Buhari felicitates with Davd-West at 82

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82 birthday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the president’s congratulatory message to David-West in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari said he joined the family members, friends and colleagues of the erudite scholar in celebrating all his years of sacrifice in serving the country.

The president said David-West loved the country so much and worked hard to see it grow.

He saluted the elder statesman and social critic for his contributions towards improving the life of the poor and underprivileged.

Buhari said his contributions to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and clear reasoning, wisdom and guidance through the transition phases to democracy, would always be remembered and respected.

The president commended David-West who was also Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, for always holding leaders to account.

He assured him that his views on good governance remained invaluable.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant David-West longer life and good health.