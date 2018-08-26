Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari felicitates with Davd-West at 82

Buhari President felicitates with Davd-West at 82

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the president’s congratulatory message to David-West in Abuja on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari vows to free Nigeria from corruption in Sallah message play

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari

(State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82 birthday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the president’s congratulatory message to David-West in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari said he joined the family members, friends and colleagues of the erudite scholar in celebrating all his years of sacrifice in serving the country.

The president said David-West loved the country so much and worked hard to see it grow.

He saluted the elder statesman and social critic for his contributions towards improving the life of the poor and underprivileged.

Buhari said his contributions to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and clear reasoning, wisdom and guidance through the transition phases to democracy, would always be remembered and respected.

The president commended David-West who was also Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, for always holding leaders to account.

He assured him that his views on good governance remained invaluable.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant David-West longer life and good health. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
2 Ben Ayade Cross River Governor in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018...bullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor’s aide resigns, stays in APC
Shugaban kasa Buhari ga sojoji "Kada su sassauta ma yan ta'adda"
APC Ruling party says its website has been cloned, blames opposition
Owerri Women's Protest IPOB says South-East Governors have betrayed Igbos
Lai Mohammed Minister says Buhari is on the right path
Makarfi I am confident of picking PDP’s ticket
Lai Mohammed Information Minister cracks guests ribs at wedding reception
NANS Nigerian students cancel planned protest in Abuja
Miyetti Allah Herdsmen group accuses PDP of threatening its leaders

Local

Buhari vows to jail more people
Buhari President’s address at 2018 NBA Annual General Conference
Ajimobi, Ladoja in warm embrace at Olubadan’s 90th birthday
Saliu Adetunji Ajimobi, Ladoja in warm embrace at Olubadan’s 90th birthday
Atiku Abubakar says he has not moved to APGA
Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP says he has not moved to APGA
APC reacts to report of seized Nigeria bound ship carrying weapons worth over N1b
Ammunition APC reacts to report of seized Nigeria bound ship carrying weapons worth over N1b