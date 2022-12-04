RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari got hitched to Aisha in 1989, fours years after he was ousted from office as Nigeria's military head of state.

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha

Recommended articles

Nigeria's First Couple got married on December 2, 1989, and marked the occasion of their 33rd anniversary last Friday as associates and well-wishers alike celebrated them with greetings.

Recall that the President took 18-year-old Aisha's hand in marriage a year on after his divorce from his first wife, Safinatu (who is now late).

At the time of their wedding, Buhari had just been released after three years of incarceration that followed his ouster from the office as Nigeria's military Head of State.

Greetings pour in for the Buharis: Meanwhile, celebrating the couple, an aide to the president, Lauretta Onochie, posted on her Facebook page the picture of the two in their early years together.

She wrote, “Today, December 2, is the 33rd wedding anniversary of our beloved number one couple—President Muhammadu Buhari, and the beautiful First Lady, Aisha. Our prayers and thoughts are with them today and always. Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple I know. God bless Nigeria.”

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, also sent her congratulatory message to the Buharis writing, “Happy wedding anniversary, and many more years in good health and comfort. History will be kind by the mercies and grace of God; amen.

Another well-wisher, Folasade Lawal, wrote, “Congratulations, my amiable and diligent leader. More beautiful years ahead, amen.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Datti accuses APC of setting Obi up against north, Muslims

Datti accuses APC of setting Obi up against north, Muslims

2 former heads of state have endorsed Obi - Pat Utomi

2 former heads of state have endorsed Obi - Pat Utomi

Tinubu group tackles Dogara, northern leaders over Atiku's endorsement

Tinubu group tackles Dogara, northern leaders over Atiku's endorsement

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in