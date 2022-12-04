Greetings pour in as Buhari, Aisha mark 33 years in marriage

Nigeria's First Couple got married on December 2, 1989, and marked the occasion of their 33rd anniversary last Friday as associates and well-wishers alike celebrated them with greetings.

Recall that the President took 18-year-old Aisha's hand in marriage a year on after his divorce from his first wife, Safinatu (who is now late).

At the time of their wedding, Buhari had just been released after three years of incarceration that followed his ouster from the office as Nigeria's military Head of State.

Greetings pour in for the Buharis: Meanwhile, celebrating the couple, an aide to the president, Lauretta Onochie, posted on her Facebook page the picture of the two in their early years together.

She wrote, “Today, December 2, is the 33rd wedding anniversary of our beloved number one couple—President Muhammadu Buhari, and the beautiful First Lady, Aisha. Our prayers and thoughts are with them today and always. Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple I know. God bless Nigeria.”

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, also sent her congratulatory message to the Buharis writing, “Happy wedding anniversary, and many more years in good health and comfort. History will be kind by the mercies and grace of God; amen.”