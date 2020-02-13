The Presidency has reacted to media reports that President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra, had secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

According to the report, Zahra was appointed a deputy manager with the PPPRA.

But, a reaction by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, describes the story as fake news.

Adesina maintains that Zahra, just like every other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures an employment.

"An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)," Adesina said on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

"While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

"The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the first family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently," he added.

Adesina enjoined all Nigerians to ignore the "hack piece, masquerading as a news story".