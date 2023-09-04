Breaking news:
Tinubu doesn't need to threaten judges over Wednesday’s judgment  —  Presidency

Bayo Wahab

The Presidency says Tinubu is not worried about the impending verdict of the court.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
Ngelale said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, September 4, 2023.

He said the President believes the judiciary will make independent decisions based on the merit of the case before it, adding that President Tinubu is not worried about the impending verdict of the court.

“He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election,” Ngelale said.

“The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors.”

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is set to announce its ruling on the legitimacy of the election of President Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The former Lagos governor won a close contest in February, but Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), who finished second and third respectively, have challenged the result at the tribunal.

Weeks after all the affected parties delivered closing arguments, the tribunal announced its readiness to deliver its much-anticipated judgement.

The registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, said the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Bayo Wahab

