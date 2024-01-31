ADVERTISEMENT
Presidency links Atiku’s criticisms of Tinubu to hangover of electoral defeat

Bayo Wahab

The presidency described Atiku’s criticism of Tinubu on insecurity as reckless.

President Bola Tinubu and his political rival and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Punch}
President Bola Tinubu and his political rival and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. [Punch}

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, severely criticised the president over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The former Vice President said Nigeria is drowning in an ocean of insecurity while the president whom he described as a tourist-in-chief travelled to France for a private visit.

Atiku said Nigeria needs a leader who would be available 24/7 to address the country’s “pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”

Reacting to his criticism, the presidency described Atiku’s statement as reckless.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the former VP was latching on any issue to attack the president.

The presidency said Atiku’s statement fell short of what is expected from an elder statesman, attributing his recent criticisms of the president to his 2023 electoral loss.

The statement reads in part, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s statement accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of fiddling amidst some security and economic challenges is, to say the least, reckless.

“Coming days after he made an equally reckless allegation against the President on the crude for a loan deal for NNPC Limited, his latest statement fell short of what is expected from an elder statesman.

“We like to believe that Alhaji Atiku is still not nursing the hangover of his electoral defeat and now latches on any issue to attack President Tinubu.

Onanuga said Nigerians are aware of their president’s whereabouts and that the president follows developments at home by getting in constant touch with his security chiefs.

“President Tinubu did not travel without informing Nigerians of his whereabouts. He announced a private visit to France and announced a return date.

“While in France, President Tinubu has been following developments at home and he is on top of the situation in the country. Today’s inauguration of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage bore his imprimatur.

“He is in constant touch with his officials and security chiefs and has directed them to stamp out every form of criminality in the country," the presidency said.

He maintained that the president has already ordered security agencies to go after the criminals responsible for the murder of two monarchs in Ekiti State and the kidnapping of some pupils in the state.

Onanuga claimed the president's efforts to tackle insecurity are already yielding results because according to him, the arrest of over 139 kidnappers around Abuja, Kaduna and Benue and the rescue of 154 abducted persons in the last few days by security agencies testified to President Tinubu's fight against banditry and terrorism.

