Presidency dismisses Onanuga’s announcement about Tinubu as false

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga had earlier said President Tinubu would address lawmakers tomorrow.

Bayo Onanuga and President Bola Tinubu
Bayo Onanuga and President Bola Tinubu

Onanuga had earlier announced that President Bola Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to mark his first anniversary in office.

According to him, the lawmakers have lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of Nigeria’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

Onanuga added that President Tinubu’s speech would dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since 1999.

However, the presidency in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, has dismissed Onanuga’s statement, describing it as false.

Contrary to Onanuga’s claim, Ngelale said the president was not involved in the planning of any event to commemorate his first anniversary in office.

Ngelale said, “In furtherance of his commitment to delivering good governance, President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the inauguration of strategic projects across the country.

“More transformative projects will be inaugurated by President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In view of public commentary concerning the President delivering a speech before a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly tomorrow, May 29, 2024, it is important to state that this information is false and unauthorized as the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.”

This discrepancy suggested a lack of coordination in the president’s communication team.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, Onanuga has yet to take down the statement on Twitter even after the presidency labelled it as false.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

