The Presidency has reacted to an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had accused President Buhari of having a hand in Sanusi's ordeal.

But in a statement on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the allegation as untrue.

”The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates,” he said.

”As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

”Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.

”President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne.”

Sanusi was deposed by the Kano State Government over allegations of insubordination on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The dethroned emir has since arrived Awe in Nasarawa state, where he would stay during exile.