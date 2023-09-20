ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Pregnancy isn't a disease, serve the nation as expected' - NYSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kogi coordinator urged employers not to allow corps members to use pregnancy as alibi in any form not to perform their civic responsibilities to the nation.

NYSC Corps members (Credit: Guardian)
NYSC Corps members (Credit: Guardian)

Recommended articles

Mofoluwaso Williams, Kogi NYSC Coordinator, gave the charge in her paper titled: “Tackling emerging Challenges in Corps Administration through NYSC/Stakeholders” at the Kogi Annual 2023 Corps Employers Workshop held at the Government House, Lokoja.

Williams urged employers and organisations not to allow corps members to use pregnancy as alibi in any form not to perform their civic responsibilities to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “every workplace has its own peculiar challenges, so is our various places of primary assignments where corps members are engaged for the one year mandatory service to their fatherland.

“Pregnancy is not a disease, therefore organisations should not allow corps members to use this as alibi in any form.

“Pregnant/nursing corps members who use pregnancy as alibi for absenteeism or rudeness to officers should not be tolerated.”

The coordinator said that she was aware that employers have such challenges which include: absenteeism, laziness, rudeness and absconding.

According to her, there are situations where a corps member is usually absent from work without authorisation and even fails to report at his/her place of assignment or reports initially and takes off later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also have lazy corps members who are not ready to work but wants to be paid for job not done or those who are not ready to do anything extra for the organisation.

“*There are also “toxic corps members,” who never see anything good in any other person except themselves. Such have anger issues and fight both their colleagues and other staff,” she added.

Williams advised employers to take the engagement of corps members seriously and ensure that they assist them to develop themselves into qualitative, trusted and capable future leaders.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

IDPs appeal to Nasarawa Govt for inclusion in FG’s palliatives distribution

'Pregnancy isn't a disease, serve the nation as expected' - NYSC

'Pregnancy isn't a disease, serve the nation as expected' - NYSC

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis