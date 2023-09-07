Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badaru made the call on Thursday in Abuja when he received a delegation from Jigawa, led by the state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi.

He said that with the complexities of the security challenges and other aspects of national development, “one could only but ask for prayers to succeed”.

The defence minister, however, said that though the task before them was enormous, they were determined to surmount the challenges.

Badaru therefore canvassed for the support of all Nigerians, including their prayers, in order to entrench peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the Jigawa governor who led traditional rulers, religious leaders, the business community and public office holders from the state, said that the visit was to congratulate the minister and assure him of their support at all times.

“It is not only to say congratulations, but also to pray for you. We know how you succeed as the governor of our state, we also pray for you to achieve same or even more in this new task as the Minister of Defence.”

Namadi reminded the minister that Nigerians have high expectations that he would prioritise and deal with insecurity in the country, adding “once you can do this, it covers every aspect of the nation”.