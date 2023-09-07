ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Namadi reminded the minister that Nigerians have high expectations that he would prioritise and deal with insecurity in the country.

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru. [Twitter:@honbabssankara]
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru. [Twitter:@honbabssankara]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Badaru made the call on Thursday in Abuja when he received a delegation from Jigawa, led by the state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi.

He said that with the complexities of the security challenges and other aspects of national development, “one could only but ask for prayers to succeed”.

The defence minister, however, said that though the task before them was enormous, they were determined to surmount the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badaru therefore canvassed for the support of all Nigerians, including their prayers, in order to entrench peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the Jigawa governor who led traditional rulers, religious leaders, the business community and public office holders from the state, said that the visit was to congratulate the minister and assure him of their support at all times.

“It is not only to say congratulations, but also to pray for you. We know how you succeed as the governor of our state, we also pray for you to achieve same or even more in this new task as the Minister of Defence.”

Namadi reminded the minister that Nigerians have high expectations that he would prioritise and deal with insecurity in the country, adding “once you can do this, it covers every aspect of the nation”.

“We are lucky that we are peaceful in Jigawa, but that does not mean that we don’t need your assistance, we also need your assistance as you help other states,” Namadi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

Tribunal verdict reaffirms my electoral victory as transparent — Oyo senator

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production coy in Oyo

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

Pray for us to succeed, Defence Minister tasks Nigerians

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

5 ways to make money from politics without running for office in Africa

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

Yobe Govt to establish Hisba commission, ICT agency

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

NCC sensitises public on telecom fraud in Bauchi

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses