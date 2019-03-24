Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said the new figure recorded was an improvement on the previous maximum daily grid energy peak of 109,372,01MWH attained on Feb 2, 2016.

Mbah, said that the new maximum daily energy peak was much higher than the last one attained with 1,352.92MWH.

She explained that the maximum daily grid energy of 110,724.93MWH was different from the peak grid generation (power) of 5,375.0MW attained on Feb 7.

The maximum daily grid energy refers to the quantum of energy that is wheeled from generators to distribution load centers nationwide throughout a whole day (00.00Hrs 24:00Hrs).

This is measured in Maga Watts Hour, while the peak grid generation (power) which is a singular reading or high point in grid generation is measured in Megawatts.

Mbah said the new maximum daily energy and the peak generation (power) shows that TCN now has enhanced capacity and capability to wheel and transmit more power, over time, into the grid.

It is also an evidence that the ongoing Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Program (TREP) being executed by TCN is paying off.

She said the success of TREP was in line with Federal Governments incremental power policy noting that TCN was poised to continue to play its role in the power sector value chain by ensuring the timely implementation of the grid expansion plan.

Mbah said the implementation of TREP was linked to TCNs 20 Year Least Cost Transmission Expansion Master Plan, aimed at systematically expanding the nations transmission grid.