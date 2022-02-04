Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

The shutdown according to a statement released by the management of the power plan will last for as long as it takes to identify the cause of the fire and return the plant to its optimum condition where electricity can be generated safely.

The statement in part read, “The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.

“The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.”

“The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.”