Power generation in the country suffered a huge blow as one of the country’s biggest power plants, Egbin Power Plant was razed by fire. The fire incident which happened on Wednesday led to an enforced temporary shutdown of the station that has affected the power generating efforts of the country as a whole.
Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant
The country’s power generation dropped by 1320MW as a result of inferno at power station.
The shutdown according to a statement released by the management of the power plan will last for as long as it takes to identify the cause of the fire and return the plant to its optimum condition where electricity can be generated safely.
The statement in part read, “The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.
“The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.”
“The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.”
The fire incident is sure to frustrate the efforts being made by the government to improve the country’s power generation efforts in the short term with incidents like this leading to load shedding or extended periods without government-supplied power until the plant is back running at full capacity again.
