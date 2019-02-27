Post election violence: 1 shot dead, DCO attacked in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the unidentified gunman opened fire on the celebrating crowd at Iwaya area, killing one person on the spot.

Lagos police Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, who confirmed the incidents, told NAN that the police officer was attacked by some protesting youths on the ever busy Lagos Badagry expressway.

Oti said that policemen, led by the DCO, SP Sunday Oyekanmi, were appealing to the youths as they were causing heavy traffic on the highway.

He said that while the policemen were appealing to the youths to leave the road, the youths attacked them with machetes and sticks during which the DCO was seriously injured and collapsed.

Many thought the DCO was dead, but the DPO of the station took him to the hospital where he was revived. He is responding to treatment now. He is not dead. The area is calm now as The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu, has warned that the command will not tolerate any attack of his men who are working to protect lives and property in Lagos, Oti said.

Oti said the 37 youths arrested for allegedly attacking the policemen at Okokomakowere taken to the State CID, Panti for investigation, while detectiveswere on the trail of the suspect who shot dead one person in Yaba.

On the alleged skirmish on Lagos Island, Oti said there was no crisis between Yoruba and Ibos traders as being spread in the social media.

ALSO READ: Atiku calls for calm, says results will be contested legally

According to him, some areas boys were having misunderstanding amongst themselves and the police went there to stop them before it degenerates into full scale crisis.

The area is calm, there is patrol every where. Members of the public should disregard any rumour of crisis in Lagos Island, Oti said.