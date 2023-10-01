ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pope Francis decorates president Nigerian publishers association

News Agency Of Nigeria

The catholic prelate thanked the Pope for the honour done to the diocese, which included the elevation of three priests to Monsignors.

Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images
Pope Francis.Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Anioke was decorated alongside 19 others on Saturday during a Pontifical Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral, Awgu by Most Rev. John Okoye.

Speaking during the homily, Okoye, who represented Pope Francis, charged the new Papal Knights to continue to exhibit the good example they were known for.

The bishop urged them to see their elevation to Papal Knights as a call to re-dedicate themselves to the service and defence of the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed happiness that the decoration coincided with the 18th anniversary of the Awgu diocese, adding that the diocese was privileged to have Knights of Saints Sylvester and Gregory.

The catholic prelate thanked the Pope for the honour done to the diocese, which included the elevation of three priests to Monsignors, noting that they would not take the honour for granted.

In an interview, the NPA president, Anioke, thanked Pope Francis and Bishop Okoye for finding him worthy of the elevation.

Anioke noted with excitement that the honour would energise him to contribute more to the propagation of his Catholic faith as well as invest in humanity.

“I am happy that my little efforts in evangelism have been recognised beyond the shores of Nigeria by the Vatican itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pledge that for the rest of my life, I will devote it to evangelism, helping the poor, the sick and the hopeless,” Anioke added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening

TASCK launches Ignite 3.0 for creative social impact conference with documentary screening

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Indepence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Indepence Day address to Nigerians

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

How Nigerians should mark 63rd Independence anniversary — NLC president

How Nigerians should mark 63rd Independence anniversary — NLC president

FG begins probe of Abuja hospital over 'refusal' to treat one-chance victim

FG begins probe of Abuja hospital over 'refusal' to treat one-chance victim

Wike promises to deliver some FCT road projects in 8 months

Wike promises to deliver some FCT road projects in 8 months

Ogun tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s election, dismisses Adebutu's petition

Ogun tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s election, dismisses Adebutu's petition

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN members in Anambra, recover arm

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN members in Anambra, recover arm

Pope Francis decorates president Nigerian publishers association

Pope Francis decorates president Nigerian publishers association

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'