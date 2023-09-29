Polytechnic in Lafia bans students from celebrating after exams
Any student found violating this ban would face expulsion from the institution.
The decision, disclosed through a circular signed by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Ali Hassan Mohammed, takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice. Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure strict adherence to the ban.
This resolution stemmed from a crucial emergency management meeting at the institution. Management expressed deep concerns about the disruptive conduct exhibited by students during after-exam sign-out celebrations, both on and off-campus premises.
In a stern warning, the management stated that any student found violating this ban would face expulsion from the institution.
