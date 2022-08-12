Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier dismissed one PC Okoi Liyomo with Force No. 524503 who was caught on camera beating a man with a machete at Ekori in Cross River.

DSP Ugbo told newsmen on Friday in Calabar that police operatives who went beyond their brief of protecting lives and property would have themselves to blame.

“What just happened was a clear indication that we are ready to punish errant officers regardless of who brought them into the police force.