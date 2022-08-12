RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

The dismissal of an assaulting police constable from the Cross River Police Command was to serve as deterrent to errant others.

DSP Irene Ugbo (HitFMCalabar)
The assertion was made in Calabar on Friday by police spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier dismissed one PC Okoi Liyomo with Force No. 524503 who was caught on camera beating a man with a machete at Ekori in Cross River.

DSP Ugbo told newsmen on Friday in Calabar that police operatives who went beyond their brief of protecting lives and property would have themselves to blame.

“What just happened was a clear indication that we are ready to punish errant officers regardless of who brought them into the police force.

“Such disciplinary measures will continue within the force. I urge police officers to discharge their duties in consideration of the oath they took to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians,’’ she said.

