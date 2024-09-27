Police warn October 1 protesters against breakdown of law in Lagos

He gave the warning during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and security agencies organised by the Lagos Police Command on Friday in Ikeja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are talks of another planned nationwide protest by some groups over challenges being faced in the country, which is slated for October 1, 2024.

CP Ishola assured Lagos residents of police presence, to maintain safety and order during planned protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not stopping anybody from protesting, it is your legitimate ight.

“We will protect all so that miscreants do not hijack it, ” he said.

The police boss said that the command would live up to its mandate of ensuring that no group or individual would be allowed to create chaos or destroy property in the state.

“Protesters should not trample on other people’s rights or disrupt public peace.

“We will not condone any act of lawlessness or violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Independence Day is a day for celebration but some people want to use that day for another purpose.

“We as security agencies will do our best to ensure that we have a good turnout for the independence celebration.

“The protesters should not disturb people who want to celebrate,” he said.

Ishola, however, said the proposed Oct. 1 protest would be restricted to only one location in Lagos State.

“The police will enforce the court order restricting the nationwide protests against economic hardship at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The protesters must keep within the ambience of what the law says, no other place in Lagos is approved,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of the Department of State Service in Lagos State, Dapo Amao, said that it was the right of citizens to protest or express their displeasure against the government but must be done in a civilised way.

He said that there was a need to prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums, who are prepared to breach law and order and cause destruction in the state.

“We will collaborate with other security agencies to ensure lives and property are secured.

“We will provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and make sure that things do not get out of hand,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, protesters should not disturb residents from going around without harassment, disturbance and destruction of public peace.

Amao urged citizens to give the government time to put things right.

Adedotun Keshinro, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, urged people planning violent protests to rethink as a bad protest could destroy lives and property.

“If there must be a protest, it must be peaceful and should not affect the rights of others,” he said.

According to him, the NSCDC is also collaborating with other security agencies to protect lives and property of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshinro appealed to stakeholders to spread the gospel, by taking the message to their communities that the security agencies would not condone any act of lawlessness in the state.