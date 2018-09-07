Pulse.ng logo
Police vow to arrest, prosecute killers of ASP, others in Taraba

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP David Misal, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Friday.

  Published: 2018-09-07
Police vow to arrest, prosecute killers of ASP, others in Taraba

The Police Command in Taraba has vowed to arrest and prosecute the gunmen who killed three police officers and two members of the local vigilante in Bujum Kasuwa village, Lau Local Government Area, on Thursday.

NAN reports that a team of five policemen led by an ASP was on its way in response to a distress call following a report of sporadic shooting in the area when they were attacked.

Misal explained that three of the five police officers and two members of the vigilante group were killed, while two guns and ammunition were carted away by the assailants.

He gave the name of the ASP who led the team as Kilobas Iliya.

Iliya was also a Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of the force.

“While on their way, the team came under an ambush by gunmen, leading to the death of the DCO, two other officers and two members of the vigilante group.

“The assailants also made away with one AK47 Rifle and a service pistol.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi, has now ordered the deployment of a strong team led by the DCP in charge of investigation and intelligence, DCP Musa Baba, to the area.

“The team is to investigate the incident and ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice.

“The commissioner wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and warned all criminal elements with the guts to attack Police officers to brace up for a battle that they have never had,” Misal said.

He said the commissioner had also called on the public to avail the force with any useful information that would lead to the apprehension of those that perpetrated the killings.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

