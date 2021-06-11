Police uncover plans by IPOB members to hijack June 12 protest in Imo

He called on residents of the state to be cautious and not allow enemies of peace to destroy the relative peace being enjoyed in the state under the guise of Democracy Day protests.

Yaro described the planned protests as a ploy to heat up the polity and worsen the security challenges confronting the state.

“Thanks to police intelligence, we have uncovered plans by members of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to hijack civil protests on June 12.

“We advise Imo people to steer clear, because some of those conveners have ulterior motives.

“We will not tolerate any attempt by hoodlums to destabilise the state, and anybody or group that insists on disrupting the fragile peace in the state will meet his/her waterloo,’’ Yaro said.

He urged residents of the state to support efforts by the police and other security agencies to restore peace and create an enabling environment for commercial and business activities to thrive.