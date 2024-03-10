ADVERTISEMENT
Police suspend 2 officers, dismiss another for alleged $3,000 extortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command spokesperson urged residents to report any form of misconduct by any officer through 08161355218, and 08067167605 on WhatsApp.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olatunji Disu
The Police Command in Rivers has suspended two officers and dismissed another from the Force for allegedly extorting 3,000 US dollars from two persons at gunpoint.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

She said that Insp. Michael Odey was dismissed on Feb. 7, while ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo had their case files sent to the police headquarters for further review.

“Edonyabo and Mungo’s cases were forwarded to the police headquarters due to their ranks requiring approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“Consequently, the PSC has now officially authorized the suspension of Edonyabo and Mungu, effective from Feb. 29, 2024.

“Both officers will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which is responsible for addressing disciplinary issues involving senior officers,” she said.

Iringe-Koko promised that the command would provide regular updates on the trial of the two officers.

“This decisive course of action serves as a strong deterrent to any police officer who may contemplate engaging in misconduct in the course of their duty.

“We unequivocally reaffirm our unwavering commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of credible policing in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, CP Olatunji Disu, remains steadfast in his dedication to maintaining discipline among officers,” she added.

The command spokesperson urged residents to report any form of misconduct by any officer through 08161355218, and 08067167605 on WhatsApp.

She assured that the informant’s identity would be kept confidential.

News Agency Of Nigeria

