In a bid to send #ENDSARS protesters away from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, men of the Nigeria Police Force resorted to shooting at young Nigerians protesting against police brutality.

Nigerian youths had earlier besieged the Force Headquarters on Saturday to demand the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit notorious for human rights violation.

The youths had insisted that they would not leave the premises of the building until the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed addressed them.

However, hours after the occupation of the Force Headquarters, police officers started to shoot at the protesters to send them away from the premises.

Videos posted on Twitter show the protesters shouting and running for their lives as gunshots could be heard in the background.

Earlier on Saturday, a youth, whose name was given as Jimoh Isiaq was shot dead during the #ENDSARS protest in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Some members of #ENDSARS protesters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, were also arrested and taken to to Elewe-eran police station.

The nationwide protest against police brutality started again online last Saturday, October 3, 2020, after some SARS officers reportedly killed a young Nigerian in Delta State and also made away with his car.