ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police set up special homicide team to investigate Mohbad's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The image maker said that in aid of the initiative, the Lagos State Government had pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team.

Mohbad
Mohbad

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Saturday that the team was drawn from the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He said that the team had already swung into action with its investigation into the case.

Hundeyin said that the special investigation team became necessary in view of the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer.

“The team is to undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation),” he said.

The image maker said that in aid of the initiative, the Lagos State Government had pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required, to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

Hundeyin said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while consulting with the state police boss earlier on Saturday on how best to ensure that the case was expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

He said an appeal was made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State CID on phone number: 08036885727.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Tuesday, music lovers were hit with the news of the death of the singer, at the age of 27.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu reads riot act against indiscriminate waste disposal as Lagos floods

Sanwo-Olu reads riot act against indiscriminate waste disposal as Lagos floods

Cardoso’s emergence as CBN governor excites economists

Cardoso’s emergence as CBN governor excites economists

Record-breaking 9 kilo onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

Record-breaking 9 kilo onion displayed at Harrogate Flower Show

Police set up special homicide team to investigate Mohbad's death

Police set up special homicide team to investigate Mohbad's death

Akpabio’s aide dismisses reports of imminent NASS leadership change

Akpabio’s aide dismisses reports of imminent NASS leadership change

Nigeria signs MoU with Cuba for science, technology

Nigeria signs MoU with Cuba for science, technology

Soyinka was right, Obi knew he lost the election - LP chieftain

Soyinka was right, Obi knew he lost the election - LP chieftain

Keke rider returns missing ₦15m to Chadian passenger in Kano

Keke rider returns missing ₦15m to Chadian passenger in Kano

Tinubu and I have not seen since he became president - Obasanjo

Tinubu and I have not seen since he became president - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police