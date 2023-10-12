Police Service Commission promotes 12 CPs to AIGs, 19 DCPs to CP

The new AIGs are Ogundele Ayodeji, Patrick Edung, Badru Lawal, Bartholomew Onyeka, Suleiman Yusuf, Idowu Owohunwa, Rhoda Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Ekot, Stanley Ude, Longe Patrick and Ndu Anene.

Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, announced the PSC’s decision in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Ani said 5,718 senior police officers comprising both general duty and specialist cadres of the Force were promoted.

He added that 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were promoted to CP while 33 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were elevated to ACP.

Ani stated also that 265 Superintendents of Police (SPs) were promoted to CSPs, while 59 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were promoted to SPs.

He added that 4,750 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and another 146 ASPs, who were omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise, were elevated to the rank of DSP.

“For the specialists’ cadre, the Commission approved the promotion of two ACPs, one from the Air Wing and the other from the Forensic Department to the rank of DCP.

“Forty-seven CSPs comprising 23 doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors were promoted to the rank of ACP,’’ Ani added.

Also promoted were 190 SPs from the Computer Info-Tech Unit, eight from the Works Department, one from Workshop and 12 from the Transport Unit.

Two SPs were promoted to the Forensic Department, just as two handwriting specialists, one SP from the Ballistics unit, one from the Religion unit and one veterinary doctor were also promoted.

Forty-seven Specialists of Assistant Superintendents of Police rank and of different units were also promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ani stated that the PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase urged the newly promoted Officers to embrace a new policing culture, hinged on a people-friendly approach that respects the fundamental rights of citizens.

Arase warned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to desist from involving themselves in civil matters or trumping up false allegations against citizens.

He noted that such conduct would not make the officers win the hearts and minds of the people and would deprive them of credible information from public-spirited individuals when dealing with internal security issues.

The PSC boss commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun for collaborating with the Commission to ensure that promotions permeated all departments of the Force for the first time in a very long while.