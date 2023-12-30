ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

News Agency Of Nigeria

While reiterating the Command's commitment to rid the state of crimes, Hassan urged the residents to provide credible information to the police and other security agencies.

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped
Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said that operatives of the command rescued the couple at about 2:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Hassan said the operatives on patrol foiled the kidnap attempt between Train Station to Mando Junction and Mahuta village of Igabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At about 02:05 hours, our operatives intercepted a call that bandits invaded a house.

“The operatives immediately mobilised to the area and engaged the whole area, as a result of that the bandits abandoned their captives.

“The rescued husband sustained injuries on his shoulder and head but was rushed to Yusuf Danstsho Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

“The wife has since been reunited with her family,” he said, adding that police had intensified patrol to arrest the culprits.

“Generally, Rigasa area remains relatively calm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While reiterating the Command's commitment to rid the state of crimes, Hassan urged the residents to provide credible information to the police and other security agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Carnival Calabar created over 40,000 direct employment since inception

Carnival Calabar created over 40,000 direct employment since inception

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Police rescue Kaduna couple from getting kidnapped

Soldiers not assaulting women in Plateau - DHQ reacts to trending video

Soldiers not assaulting women in Plateau - DHQ reacts to trending video

I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

I will continue to prioritise Enugu people in 2024 – Gov Mbah

Senate passes ₦28.7trn 2024 budget, bumps up the figure by ₦1.2tn

Senate passes ₦28.7trn 2024 budget, bumps up the figure by ₦1.2tn

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Lagos govt to deliver re-modeled Teslim Balogun Stadium, 4 others in 2024

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Gov Mutfwang went to brief Tinubu in Lagos, not to make merry - Media aide

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta kicks off with huge turnout of pleasure seekers

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Excited travellers heap praise on Tinubu over transport subsidy

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna [Facebook:NDLEA]]

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna