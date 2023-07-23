ADVERTISEMENT
Police recover unspecified number of missing cows in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement advised residents seeking to claim any of the missing property to visit the office of the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, with proof of ownership.

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relation Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

Kiyawa said that a good Samaritan sighted the missing cows on July 13 and drew the attention of the Hotoro Police Division.

“The good Samaritan told the Police that while he was on his way to Rakat Hotoro Quarters Kano, he saw some cows wandering for over three hours.

“On receipt of the report, the residents of the area were contacted and efforts to trace the rightful owners proved abortive,” he explained .

The statement similarly said that on July 14, 2023, a good samaritan reported the discovery of a bag which ostensibly belongs to a passenger he had picked in his commercial Tricycle.

“The discovery was lodged at the Hotoro Police Division and all efforts to trace the owner proved abortive,” he said.

The statement advised residents seeking to claim any of the missing property to visit the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, Police Headquarters, Kano, with proof of ownership.

News Agency Of Nigeria

