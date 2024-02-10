Police raid kidnappers’ camp, neutralise many in Abuja

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in Abuja said the camp was raided at about 2:40 am on Feb. 9 following an intelligence report.

He said the successful operation that led to the killing and elimination of many notorious kidnappers, including a kingpin was conducted around the Mpape area.

“The team also destroyed the camps of the dreaded kidnappers who have been thorns in the flesh of Abuja residents in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The armed bandits engaged the police operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits fatally injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.

“This significant achievement followed the neutralising of another kingpin of the syndicate on Feb. 8, who served as a lead to their hideout,” he said.

He said the recently neutralised kingpin was the mastermind of numerous kidnappings for ransom activities plaguing areas including Mpape and Bwari in FCT, Kagarko in Kaduna, Masaka and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State.

According to him, his modus operandi involved identifying wealthy targets and mobilising armed gangs to carry out abductions for ransom.

He said the successful raid on their hideout, situated on the outskirts of Mpape Hills, was conducted through a surprise assault, resulting in the elimination of the notorious criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejobi said items recovered from the hideout were mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, charms and hard drugs, which were crucial pieces of evidence aiding ongoing investigations.

He said efforts were being intensified to recover additional arms and ammunition, as well as other equipment being used by the criminals for their nefarious operations.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police would remain resolute in its commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.