Police pull out DIG Johnson Kokumo, 13 other senior officers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers and the current Inspector-General of Police, I-G Usman Baba, were the last set of the first graduate police officers from the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano – POLAC Course 1/88, to retire.

The POLAC pioneers, who participated in the pull out parade at the Police College, Ikeja, include AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, AIG Olatunji Akingbola, AIG Andrew Amengheme, AIG Amaechi Elumelu and AIG Ngozi Onadeko.

The others include AIG Eboka Friday, AIG Adesina Soyemi, AIG Ashafa Adekunle, AIG Edward Egbuka, AIG Olawale Olokode, AIG Abutu Yaro, CP Adetokunbo Owolabi and CP Selem Amachree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The POLAC pioneers were among some 844 Nigerian police officers who have served for 35 years and retired from the force on Wednesday.

I-G Usman Baba, represented by DIG Olayinka Adeleke at the ceremony, congratulated the retired officers and their families.

Baba commended and celebrated the officers for meritorious services.

Baba said that their wealth of experience would be highly missed, adding that they exited the service when the nation needed them most.

“Your pullout from service today is coming at a time your experiences are needed for the growth and development of the nation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIG Johnson Kokumo, who spoke on behalf of the retired officers, thanked God for keeping them throughout the 35 years of service.

Kokumo said that 198 of them were admitted into the institution to be trained as police officers, noting that 178 of them completed the training, while 15 served up to 35 years.

He said that some of their mates had retired while some died.