Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

Addressing Journalists on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the Assistant Inspector General of police (AIG) in charge of Ekiti, Dare Ogundare, said it took the combined efforts of security agencies in the state to apprehend the suspect in the forest between Ayedun and Ayebode.

He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime while efforts were on to apprehend his accomplices.

The AIG, who said no arrest was made during the rescue operation for the abducted school pupils and their teachers, however, informed journalists that some other suspects had been arrested at Oke Osun, in Ikere Ekiti, Igbo Okah and Iju-Ikere boundary forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the Emure abductees, the police boss said that the Nigeria Police would never encourage ransom payment, commending the Inspector General of Police, and the Ekiti State governor for their intervention in the quick release of the school pupils and their teacher.