Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, declared this while speaking at a press briefing held at the state command headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Owohunwa also disclosed that a total of 26 persons, including members of Mohbad's family, had been questioned in connection with his death.

The budding artist died on September 12 at the age of 27. The circumstances surrounding his death had caused controversies on social media, leading to calls for investigations by the police.

Shortly after his death and suspicious burial, old videos of his alleged bullying and physical assault surfaced online.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” the Commissioner of Police said on Friday.

He added that the auxiliary nurse administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad shortly before his death.

Owohunwa revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12.

“At about 14:35hrs of 12th September 2023, Miss Feyisayo eventually arrived. Armed with one pack of Ceftriaxone injection, one paracetamol injection and syringes,” he said.

According to the police boss, the medications triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps and convulsions.

“Miss Feyisayo administered the drugs on Mohbad and he started vomiting, while goosebumps appeared on his face, Mohbad was reacting to the administered medications,” Owohunwa added.