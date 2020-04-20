Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the Press Secretary to Minister in a statement in Abuja, said the attack on the communities on Saturday was senseless.

He expressed shock and sadness over the incident, adding that the attack was perpetuated by mindless criminal elements at a time the world is battling with Covid-19 pandemic.

Dingyadi said the attack came when the government and responsive citizens were committing resources, skills and comfort to save lives

He said the attackers would not go unpunished, adding that government’s resolve and commitment to ending banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes in the country was irreversible.

The minister enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the police in the effort to build a strong police/community partnership through community policing initiative.

He said the idea was to improve security presence and deepen intelligence base of the force to enhance sustainability of ongoing offensive on criminal elements and protect lives and property of citizens.

Dingyadi pledged to ensure that perpetrators of heinous crimes in various parts of the country were arrested and dealt with accordingly.

He said the police would continue to synergise with other security agencies to carry out offensive attacks against unrepentant armed groups.