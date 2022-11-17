Police kill 7 bandits, arrest 18 miscreants in Niger

“We received intelligent reports on plan attack by the bandits on Kumbashi village and mobilise our personnel for prompt security action,” he said.

He said that Police tactical teams and local vigilante/hunters stationed at Kumbashi town engaged the bandits in a shootout and seven of the hoodlums were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Ayodeji regretted that two members of the vigilante group sustained bullet wounds and were taken to the Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

Similarly, the Police command has arrested 17 suspected miscreants in different parts of Chanchaga and Bosso Local Government Areas of the state.

He said on Nov. 5, some miscreants around Angwan-Daji and Limawa areas engaged themselves in a fight with dangerous weapons, and as a result one Ashiru Tofa of Limawa area was stabbed to death.

Ayodeji said a combined team of police operatives mobilised from Area Commander and A Division, arrested 17 suspected miscreants at Angwan-Daji and Limawa areas.

He explained that the police arrested a notorious handset snatcher/thug, one Umar Aminu a.k.a Ogobin of Limawa, who usually disguised himself as a tricycle rider to rob victims of their personal belongings.

Ayodeji said that the suspect aided the police to arrest 17 other miscreants in different parts of the metropolis.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include 3 scissors, 2 shisha pots and three pipes, 7 cutlasses, a box containing chisels and spanners, 21 sticks, a packet of cigarette, 2 polythene bags containing suspected India-hemp, a broken bottle and 2 sharp horns,” he said.

He said that all the suspects would be arraigned in court for diligent prosecution after investigation.

The police commissioner reassured members of the public that the command would not relent in its effort to ensure that all suspected miscreants were effectively dealt with in accordance with the law.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to explore the administration of criminal justice system and partner the judiciary towards diligent prosecution of the suspects.