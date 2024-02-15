Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

The development was contained in a statement by the Rivers Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Police said Odey, working in cahoot with two Assistant Superintendents of Police, Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, was caught for the kidnapping and extortion of two male victims.

The three officers were said to have driven their victims around three states before eventually disposing them of the said amount, which is equivalent to ₦4.2 million.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the money had been recovered and handed over to the owners, noting that Odey had been dismissed from the police after the conclusion of orderly room proceedings.

However, she said the two other erring officers have been recommended for dismissal pending a review by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for a “fair and just resolution.”

“The Rivers State Police Command is issuing an update regarding an ongoing investigation into an extortion incident involving three police officers. As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, we are providing the following information:

“After a thorough investigation, two officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures.

“This recommendation has been swiftly forwarded to the Force Secretary for necessary action. Inspector Michael Odey’s case has progressed with the conclusion of orderly room proceedings.

“The findings have been reviewed by AIG Alifa Omata, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, who has upheld the recommendation of dismissal from the Force and has been relieved of his duty, effective February 7, 2024,” the statement partly read.

Iringe-Koko added, “It is important to note that all three officers remain in custody as investigations continue into two additional cases of a similar nature. Updates on these investigations will be provided in due course.

“The disciplinary process for Assistant Superintendents of Police Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo involves review by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, ensuring a fair and just resolution.