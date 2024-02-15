ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

Nurudeen Shotayo

The inspector colluded with two Assistant Superintendents of Police to abduct and extort $3,000 from their victim in Rivers State.

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]
PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Recommended articles

The development was contained in a statement by the Rivers Police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Police said Odey, working in cahoot with two Assistant Superintendents of Police, Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, was caught for the kidnapping and extortion of two male victims.

The three officers were said to have driven their victims around three states before eventually disposing them of the said amount, which is equivalent to ₦4.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the money had been recovered and handed over to the owners, noting that Odey had been dismissed from the police after the conclusion of orderly room proceedings.

However, she said the two other erring officers have been recommended for dismissal pending a review by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission for a “fair and just resolution.”

“The Rivers State Police Command is issuing an update regarding an ongoing investigation into an extortion incident involving three police officers. As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, we are providing the following information:

“After a thorough investigation, two officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures.

“This recommendation has been swiftly forwarded to the Force Secretary for necessary action. Inspector Michael Odey’s case has progressed with the conclusion of orderly room proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The findings have been reviewed by AIG Alifa Omata, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, who has upheld the recommendation of dismissal from the Force and has been relieved of his duty, effective February 7, 2024,” the statement partly read.

Iringe-Koko added, “It is important to note that all three officers remain in custody as investigations continue into two additional cases of a similar nature. Updates on these investigations will be provided in due course.

“The disciplinary process for Assistant Superintendents of Police Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo involves review by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, ensuring a fair and just resolution.

“The Rivers State Police Command encourages residents to promptly report any misconduct by law enforcement agents. Be rest assured, all reports will be handled with the utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will be taken to uphold fairness and justice.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

You remain winners in the heart of Nigerians - Akpabio tells Super Eagles

You remain winners in the heart of Nigerians - Akpabio tells Super Eagles

FEMA seeks MTN’ support on emergency response

FEMA seeks MTN’ support on emergency response

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

Fubara approves automatic promotion, ₦35,000 wage award to Rivers LG workers

Fubara approves automatic promotion, ₦35,000 wage award to Rivers LG workers

Police arrest suspected killers of Oyo’s retired Permanent Secretary, 30 others

Police arrest suspected killers of Oyo’s retired Permanent Secretary, 30 others

Wike threatens to blacklist construction company over FCT road project

Wike threatens to blacklist construction company over FCT road project

Gov Abiodun rolls out ₦5bn palliatives for Ogun residents to reduce hardship

Gov Abiodun rolls out ₦5bn palliatives for Ogun residents to reduce hardship

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Court sends 13 alleged killers of Kwara traditional ruler to prison

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian Court. [ThisDay]

Court orders FG to fix prices of goods, petroleum products within 7 days

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Tinubu launches groundbreaking for 3,112 housing units in Abuja, to tackle housing deficit [NAN]

Nigerians deserve decent, affordable housing - Tinubu initiates housing project in Abuja