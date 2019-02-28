Ige, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Folasade Odoro, also said no one was shot by either the police or the suspected thugs.

The statement said that those arrested had been subjected to systematic investigations by a team of police detectives.

The statement, the police said, was coming on the heels of a report that a couple were reportedly shot by suspected political thugs in Ilare, a community in Obokun Local Government area of Osun.

It said that the report published on most online media platforms was misleading, spurious and politically motivated.

The statement urged journalists to always use their medium to promote peace and harmonious coexistence.

No one was shot; the people arrested committed electoral offences and the Commissioner of Police has beefed up security across the state and Ilare, the statement said.

It warned trouble makers to desist, saying those promoting breakdown of law and order would be dealt with.